(Bloomberg) -- The rapid growth of China’s electrified-car market is starting to slow as the nation’s patchy economic recovery from the pandemic weighs on consumer sentiment.

Shipments of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to dealers increased 36% to 8.85 million units in 2023, down from the red-hot growth of 96% in 2022 - the last year the government handed out national subsidies for electrified cars.

The penetration rate of electrified vehicles in new car sales reached 35.7% for 2022, up 8 percentage points compared to the year prior.

The slower growth meant automakers struggled to meet their sales targets, with just a third making their goals last year, raising the risk that a bruising price war that embroiled the industry and crunched profit margins in 2023 has further to run.

Auto exports surged by 62% last year, as Chinese carmakers search for growth overseas. Their expanding presence has drawn retaliation from the European Union, which in October launched an investigation into Chinese EV subsidies it says distort the market.

Overall passenger vehicle retail sales in China increased 8.5% from a year earlier to 2.35 million in December, the PCA said, taking the 2023 total to 21.7 million vehicles, up 5.6% from 2022.

