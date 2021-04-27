(Bloomberg) --

BP Plc set out to win back shareholders after a difficult year, saying it will begin share buybacks in the second quarter.

The gesture, which was flagged earlier this month, is aimed at investors who have shown little love for the company since it cut its dividend by half last year. After lagging its European peers for much of 2020, BP re-jigged its priorities to put boosting shareholder returns ahead of other goals.

The company said it will repurchase $500 million of shares in the second quarter. During the first quarter, BP generated surplus cash flow of $1.7 billion and said it aims to return 60% of this to shareholders.

“This quarter demonstrates what we mean by performing while transforming,” Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a statement on Tuesday. “With the acceleration of divestment proceeds, together with strong business performance and the recovery in the price environment, we generated strong cash flow.”

BP’s first-quarter adjusted net income rebounded to $2.63 billion, up from $791 million a year earlier, before the full impact of the pandemic hit. That surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.51 billion. It was the highest profit since the second quarter of 2019.

The strong earnings were driven in part “by an exceptional gas marketing and trading performance,” according to the statement. BP has a large natural gas business in North America, where the market went through massive gyrations in February due to the big freeze in Texas.

The gas and low-carbon energy segment, where BP reflects its trading results for the fuel, reported underlying profit before interest and tax of $2.27 billion in the first quarter, up from $154 million in the fourth quarter and $847 million a year earlier.

Net debt was $33.31 billion at the end of the first quarter, falling below its target threshold of $35 billion as much as a year earlier than expected. Higher crude prices and the proceeds from asset sales, including a stake in an Omani gas field and the sale of an interest in tech firm Palantir Technologies Inc, helped BP achieve its debt goal.

