Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

We believe we’re in the middle stages of a secular bull market in the U.S. dollar (it’s been five years since I first started mentioning this on this show). This will ignite the rates of return of all U.S. assets, including equities, real estate and others.

Our view on the U.S. equity market has changed. Using the analogy of a traffic light, for many years we’ve had a green light to invest in high-quality U.S. equities. After December’s market action, the light has turned yellow. Caution is now warranted when investing in equities on both sides of the border. It’s obvious world economic growth is easing, but everyone is wondering whether this is just a slowdown, or something worse: a recession or depression.

We’re calling 2019 the year of the central bank. Look for increased activity surrounding what they do and say. Expect more volatility as bond and equity markets around the world adjust to policy changes and their intended economic impact.

TOP PICKS

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (WBA:UW)

Last purchase on Jan. 22. Model price is $81.54, representing an upside of 51 per cent.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ:UN)

Last purchase at $137.36 on May 14. Model price is $170.79, representing an upside of 30 per cent.

INTEL CORP (INTC:UW)

Last purchase at $45.67 on Sep. 14, 2018. Model price is $87.54, representing an upside of 68 per cent

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND WBA Y Y Y JNJ Y Y Y INTC Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: NOV. 2, 2018

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (WBA:UW)

Then: $79.30

Now: $54.50

Return: -31%

Total return: -29%

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC:UN)

Then: $27.89

Now: $29.72

Return: 7%

Total return: 9%

AMAZON (AMZN:UW)

Then: $1,665.53

Now: $1,752.08

Return: 5%

Total return: 5%

Total return average: -5%

