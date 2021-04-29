(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. joined other drugmakers in missing first-quarter earnings estimates due to a decline in medical visits and new diagnoses as Covid-19 cases surged at the start of the year.

The New York-based company reported $1.74 in adjusted earnings per share, falling short of the $1.81 average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue was $11.1 billion, according to a statement Thursday. That narrowly missed analysts’ estimates of $11.2 billion.

The pandemic mostly impacted products administered in medical centers, according to David Elkins, the company’s chief financial officer. Treatments that could be taken at home remained resilient, he said. Excluding pandemic-related buying patterns from the prior year, first-quarter revenue grew 8%, according to the statement.

“It was a really strong quarter despite the challenging Covid environment,” Elkins said in an interview.

The shares fell 2.3% in pre-market trading. Merck & Co. also reported quarterly earnings and sales that trailed Wall Street expectations on Thursday, citing an early-in-the-year pandemic surge. A day earlier, Amgen Inc. cited the virus’s effect in reporting a drop in its product sales.

Revenue for Bristol’s Revlimid and Pomalyst, treatments gained through the acquisition of Celgene Inc. in 2019 that target multiple myeloma, grew 1% and 8% respectively from a year earlier.

However, revenue for Opdivo, an immuno-oncology drug used to help treat the skin cancer melanoma, fell 3% from a year earlier. The company is awaiting a Food and Drug Administration ruling on the drug’s use in liver cancer patients after it failed to improve survival in confirmatory clinical trials. A ruling could come as soon as Thursday, the final day of a three-day FDA oncologic advisory committee meeting.

Elkins said the company is confident on Opdivo’s return to growth, and that Bristol-Myers is fully engaged with the FDA in this process.

The company has also made advances in expanding their pipeline of new drugs. The FDA has accepted Bristol’s application for Mavacamten, a treatment for patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes the heart muscle to enlarge.

