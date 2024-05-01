(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s National Assembly voted to accept the resignation of its chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to a statement from the parliament.

Hue violated regulations governing the behavior of party members and “took responsibility as a leader in accordance with the party’s rules and the state’s laws,” according to an April 26 statement from the Communist Party Central Committee, which accepted Hue’s resignation last week. Hue’s violations caused negative comments among the public, hurting the reputation of the party and state, it said.

National Assembly Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man will temporarily oversee the parliament, Thanh Nien newspaper reported on its website, citing the legislature’s Chief Administrator Bui Van Cuong.

Hue’s departure comes amid an anti-graft crackdown that saw the police detain his assistant over a probe into a builder accused of allegedly offering bribes.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has spearheaded an anti-corruption campaign that last year ensnared at least 459 Communist Party members, as well as business executives. In April, a property tycoon was sentenced to death for embezzlement.

Vo Van Thuong resigned in March as president — the second to do so in 14 months — over unspecified violations.

