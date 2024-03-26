(Bloomberg) -- A Los Angeles office building that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. defaulted on is being sold for about 50% less than the outstanding debt on the tower.

Consus Asset Management, a South Korea-based investment firm, agreed to purchase the tower at 777 S. Figueroa St. for about $145 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal who asked not to be identified citing private details. Brookfield had about $289 million of debt on the building when it notified investors of a default, according to a February 2023 filing.

Representatives for Brookfield, Consus, and Wells Fargo & Co., a lender on the property, declined to comment. A representative for Eastdil Secured, the broker on the deal, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The transaction was reported earlier by Real Estate Alert.

Brookfield ran into issues with the property and other Los Angeles buildings over the past year as borrowing costs surged. The company also defaulted on the Gas Company Tower, which had about $465 million in debt outstanding, and EY Plaza, with $305 million in debt.

Office owners have been pummeled as higher borrowing costs weighed on valuations, with prices falling about 14% in the 12 months through February, according to real estate data provider Green Street. Landlords have also struggled with tenant demand given the rise in remote work since the start of the pandemic.

