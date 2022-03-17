(Bloomberg) -- Bulgarian police detained former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in a probe related to unspecified investigations carried out by the European Union Public Prosecutor’s Office.

His former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov was also detained along with Menda Stoyanova, a former parliamentary head of budget committee, and Sevdelina Arnaudova, his former head of media relations, according to the statement from the police.

Borissov ran the European Union’s poorest country for more than a decade until last April amid multiple accusations that he has failed to fight high-level corruption.

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry said Thursday the operation was ongoing and raids were carried out at multiple locations. No other information nor a reaction from Borissov was immediately available.

