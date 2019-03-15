Burger King, trying to edge its way into diners’ morning routines, is rolling out a US$5-a-month coffee subscription.

For about the price of a single Starbucks Corp. Frappuccino, app-wielding members will be able to claim a small cup of hot coffee from the burger chain once a day -- morning or night. That would pay for itself in about five visits.

The offer -- the latest maneuver in the American fast-food discount wars -- was announced the same week coffee futures in New York fell to the lowest intraday level since 2006. Still, as cheap coffee gets cheaper, some choosier consumers are starting to demand more premium brews.

The chain, owned by Canada’sRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO), undoubtedly hopes some subscription customers might throw in a pancakes-and-sausage platter, too, if they’re in the store anyways, boosting breakfast sales. The move is also an effort to capture the breakfast crowd as rival McDonald’s Corp. (MCD.N) pushes hard to regain customers with US$2 espresso drinks and new fare including doughnut sticks.