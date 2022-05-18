Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

CAE Inc. delayed the release of its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings a day ahead of their scheduled release to give its auditor some more breathing room.

The Montreal-based maker of flight simulators said in a release Wednesday the postponement will “allow [its] external auditors to complete their final normal course audit procedures.”

In response to a follow-up question from BNN Bloomberg, a spokesperson for CAE said the auditor (PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) advised the company “they needed more time to complete their technical work.”

CAE has not confirmed its new earnings release date, but stated it expects the results will be out by June 2. The release was originally scheduled for May 19.