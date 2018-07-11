{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jul 11, 2018

    Canada's big banks raise prime rate to 3.7% after Bank of Canada hike

    The Canadian Press

    Margins watch: What the rate hike means for the Canadian banks

    TORONTO -- Canadian banks say they will raise their prime lending rate after the Bank of Canada increased its overnight lending rate to financial institutions.

    Royal Bank (RY.TO), TD Canada Trust (TD.TO), BMO (BMO.TO), CIBC (CM.TO), National Bank (NA.TO), and Scotiabank (BNS.TO) all say they will increase their prime rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.70 per cent, effective Thursday.

    The rates had previously been set at 3.45 per cent.

    The increase will raise the cost of borrowing for customers with loans linked to the prime rate such as variable rate mortgages and lines of credit.

    The Bank of Canada raised its target for the overnight rate a quarter-point to 1.5 per cent Wednesday.

    It was the central bank's fourth rate increase in the last 12 months.

     