Several Canadian startups have demonstrated staying power in light of uncertain economic times, according to the latest data compiled by LinkedIn.



The platform's fifth annual "Top Startups" list features 15 Canadian companies which it says are on the rise in terms of growth, demand and innovation.



Here's a look at the top five companies:

Neo Financial



Neo Financial is a tech company aiming to assist Canadians manage their spending. Its latest endeavour is a push into investing. The startup has 700 employees and was founded in 2019.



Ada



This software development business provides companies with a chatbot to aid in interactions and communication with its customers. The company employs 500 people and was founded in 2016. Its clients include Shopify and Meta.



Fable Tech Labs Inc.



This business works with companies to make their digital platforms user-friendly for people with disabilities. Fable has 50 full-time employees and a team of testers with disabilities who provide feedback. It was founded in 2016.



Shakepay



This financial services company is a cryptocurrency exchange for users to buy, pay and save in Bitcoin by providing a trading platform, savings account and a rewards card. It employs 110 people and was founded in 2015.



ApplyBoard



An educational tech company focused on helping international students seek higher education in Canada, the U.S., Ireland and Australia. The startup has seen more than 300,000 students use its platform. It employs 1,500 people and was founded in 2015.



The list also features:

BenchSci

Cohere

Certn

Drop Technologies Inc

Dapper Labs Inc.

Snapcommerce

Manifest Climate

Irwin

TealBook

Klue

Methodology:

LinkedIn measured these startups on four pillars. Employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent. Companies considered in the evaluation must be fully independent, privately held, have 50 or more full-time employees, be seven years old or younger and be headquartered in the country on whose list they appear. The data was collected between July, 1 2021 through June 30, 2022.