(Bloomberg) -- Canadian stocks were trading normally on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s primary site Wednesday, a day after a software problem triggered a system-wide trading halt that forced operations onto an emergency backup system at a different location.

As trading opened, the S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.3% as 146 of the 236 stocks in benchmark fell, while 80 rose. Cannabis stocks and the health-care sector led the market lower and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. posted the biggest gain in the index.

“The root cause of the incident has been identified within our trading application logic and we have taken steps towards mitigating a recurrence,” TMX Group spokesperson Catherine Kee said in an email Wednesday, confirming trading would resume on the exchanges’ primary site.

The 40-minute, system-wide trading halt left furious fund managers unable to execute transactions. The bourse shifted trading to a disaster recovery site in the greater Toronto area for the remainder of the day.

‘It Is Unacceptable’: Investors React to Toronto Exchange Outage

Trading volume for the 236 stocks on the key Composite Index ended Tuesday 22% below its 30-day moving average as roughly 320 million shares traded hands, compared to 409 million average over the last month.

Traders are bracing for a volatile session ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision, which is expected to result in a 75 basis point interest rate hike. A decision is expected at 2 pm in New York.

