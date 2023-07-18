Thousands of Canadians have bought tickets for ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ double feature screenings as the release date for the hotly anticipated summer blockbusters approaches.

The thematically divergent films – a comedy about the iconic plastic doll and a wartime drama about the man who developed nuclear weapons – are both set for release on Friday, sparking memes from movie lovers pledging to see both films on the same day, regardless of their 295-minute combined runtime.

The online jokes about ‘Barbenheimer’ viewing plans appear to be translating into real ticket sales in Canada and abroad.

“To no surprise, our guests are excited to watch ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ on the big screen,” a Cineplex spokesperson told BNNBloomberg.ca in an email.

Data from Cineplex show that as of late last week, close to 130,000 advanced tickets had already been sold for both movies.

Of those pre-sale figures, 25,000 people bought for both films, and 65 per cent of those people planned to watch both movies on the same day.

The box office battle between the two movies appears to be hot. The films have already generated more than $1 million in presales each, Cineplex said, but they are “a mere three per cent apart in sales.”

Almost a third of viewers bought tickets to see the Christopher Nolan-directed ‘Oppenheimer’ in IMAX and 70MM, Cineplex said. For Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, most tickets had been sold at the Scotiabank Theatre in downtown Toronto, with other major theatres in Toronto and Vancouver raking in big pre-sale ticket numbers.