Canadian borrowers joined a slew of new debt deals from around the globe to raise at least $22.6 billion this week as issuers including the financing arm of the nation’s housing agency and a cannabis company took advantage of a lull in the global trade war.

The Canadian Housing Trust issued $5.5 billion of five-year bonds and Ontario has raised $4.33 billion in three transactions, while four out of the six largest banks are raising to $5.71 billion through benchmark-size deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At least another nine issuers have sold debt so far this week, including Canada-listed Trulieve Cannabis Corp. doing the first pot bond with a publicly available prospectus.

Bond issues so far this month have already surpassed the amount US$18.6 billion raised in May, which was the slowest for such a month on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 2008. Issuers are speeding up sales after President Donald Trump put a hold on a threat to impose tariffs on Mexico amid a spat over immigration.

“The market seems to be soothed so get in while you can,” said Randall Malcolm, senior managing director of fixed income at Sun Life Investment Management.

The risk premium on the Bloomberg Barclays Canada Aggregate Corporate TR index declined to 1.21 per cent on Wednesday, compared with 1.24 per cent at the end of last week. That partially offset the increase in government bond yields, the benchmark used to price transactions, so issuers borrowing costs remain close to the lowest levels since Decemnrt 2017, before the latest three interest hikes in Canada.

“For a treasurer, you have a winning combination: low rates plus a quieter corporate calendar in May so basically your window of opportunity is open,” said Montreal-based Yves Paquette, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein Holding LP, which manages US$550 billion of assets. “As a result we get a busier Canadian corporate new issue market.”

Here is a roundup of this week's issuance: