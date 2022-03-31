Are you looking for a stock?

    Mar 31, 2022

    Canfor curbs Western Canada output due to supply chain problems

    The Canadian Press

    Canfor curbs Western Canada output due to supply chain problems

    Canfor Corp. is cutting production at its sawmills in Western Canada due to what it says are the cumulative effects of the global supply chain crisis that has been ongoing for several months. 

    Canfor CEO Don Kayne says the company is experiencing supply chain challenges that are significantly impacting its operations.

    Kayne says it has become imperative to reduce the company's operating schedules to address its unsustainable inventory levels.

    The lumber producer says it will implement the reduced schedules at the mills effective April 4.

    The cuts will remain in effect for a minimum of four weeks.

    The company says the move will impact production capacity by a minimum of 100 million board feet. 