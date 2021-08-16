(Bloomberg) -- Cannabis firm the Parent Co., whose brands include Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s Monogram line, has hired one of the top executives at Clorox Co. as its new CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Troy Datcher is expected to join Parent as chief executive officer on Sept. 8, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the plans. Datcher has been with Clorox for about 20 years, most recently serving as chief customer officer, according to the company’s website. He has been included on lists of the most influential Black people in corporate America, as well as the Ebony Power 100 list.

Parent declined to comment on Datcher’s hiring or on the plans of current CEO Steve Allan. A Clorox representative didn’t immediately comment.

The move comes as executives from mainstream consumer-goods companies increasingly have been lured to the legal marijuana industry, which offers high growth potential as well as high risks in an uncertain regulatory environment. Cannabis companies are also talking more about diversity in their leadership as they strive to create business models that will share the anticipated wealth creation with the Black community, which has been disproportionately affected by arrests for marijuana possession.

Jay-Z, Parent’s chief visionary officer, cited social justice as part of the company’s mission when he joined. The company, which emerged from a blank-check transaction last year, grows and sells cannabis in California.

Datcher’s leap comes as Clorox is trying to show investors that it can sustain the growth it experienced early in the pandemic. During his time with the company, he worked with several of its best-known brands, including Glad and Kingsford. As vice president of sales and sports marketing, Datcher played a key role in developing the company’s relationship with the National Basketball Association.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.