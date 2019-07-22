CannTrust vows to take 'appropriate actions' to restore trust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST.TO) confirmed that it filed a response to Health Canada last week, after the Vaughan, Ont.-based pot firm was found to be non-compliant with certain regulations at one of its facilities in Ontario.

In a release Monday, CannTrust said it filed a report to the regulator July 17, that its special committee’s investigations and deliberations are ongoing, and the company will take “appropriate actions” to address its compliance culture and restore trust.

"The special Committee takes these issues very seriously and is committed to working with Health Canada to bring the company into compliance,” said Robert Marcovitch, chairman of the special committee appointed by CannTrust’s board of directors to investigate the situation, in the release.

CannTrust announced on July 11 it was suspending all sales and shipments following a Health Canada inspection that discovered thousands of kilograms of cannabis believed to have been grown over a six-month period in unlicensed rooms.

The company’s deadline to respond to Health Canada’s audit was last Thursday at midnight.

