Canopy Growth, Cointreau settle lawsuit over Quatreau beverage line

Canopy Growth Corp. and its U.S. subsidiary have settled a trademark violations lawsuit orange liqueur company Cointreau Corp. was pursuing against the cannabis firms.

A recent New York court filing shows all parties voluntarily agreed to dismiss the case in June and cover their own legal costs stemming from the matter.

The filing did not disclose the terms of the settlement and while Canopy confirmed the settlement, it would not share the terms. Cointreau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The companies have been arguing over trademarks since last year, when Cointreau accused Canopy of naming its line of sparkling cannabidiol beverages Quatreau to confuse consumers with the similar names.

Cointreau alleged Canopy's move unfairly capitalizes on the goodwill and reputation of Cointreau's trademarks.

Canopy argued that its Quatreau line is "not confusingly similar to" Cointreau and has not diluted and is not likely to dilute Cointreau’s trademarks and name.