(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP hired Dustin Tyner as co-head of health-care investment banking, adding to a string of appointments at the New York-based firm this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tyner previously worked for 15 years at Jefferies Financial Group Inc., most recently as joint US head of biopharmaceutical investment banking, the people said, asking not to be identified because the appointment hasn’t been announced yet. Prior to that he worked at UBS Group AG.

Representatives of Cantor and Jefferies declined to comment, while Tyner couldn’t immediately be reached. Cantor last month announced the hiring of nine senior technology bankers, while in February it brought on two managing directors in health-care services banking.

