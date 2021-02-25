(Bloomberg) -- A car with gelatin sticks was found near the residence of Asia’s second richest man, Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai on Thursday evening, the city’s police said in a tweet.

The vehicle was found on Carmichael Road, which is about 650 meters (2,100 feet) from Ambani’s 27-story mansion in south Mumbai, known as Antilia. The bomb disposal squad and other police teams are investigating the matter, Mumbai Police tweeted. “It’s not an assembled explosive device,” it said.

Antilia has three rooftop helipads, parking for 168 cars, a 50-seat movie theater, three floors of Babylon-inspired hanging gardens, a yoga studio and a fitness center.

A spokesman for Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. didn’t offer an immediate comment.

