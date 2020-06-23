Carnival becomes latest fallen angel amid pandemic-halted cruises

Carnival Corp. is the latest cruise line to lose its investment-grade credit ratings after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company Tuesday.

S&P slashed the company’s long-term rating by three levels to BB-, from BBB-, saying the cruise line’s credit metrics are likely “to remain very week through at least 2021” as it begins to slowly resume its operations. The cut from S&P hands the company a second high-yield credit rating, meaning its debt will leave investment-grade credit indexes.

Moody’s Investors Service cut the company to junk in May. In a statement Tuesday, it downgraded Carnival’s unsecured credit ratings by one notch to Ba2, the second-highest junk rank. It also rated Carnival’s planned term loan Baa3, the lowest investment-grade rating. S&P graded the new loan BB+, or one step lower.

Miami-based Carnival is now marketing around US$1.5 billion of loans in European and U.S. credit markets as it seeks to shore up its liquidity while the coronavirus pandemic halts cruises. The latest round of financing follows a US$4 billion bond sale in April.