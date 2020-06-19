Major cruise lines agreed to suspend voyages from U.S. ports until Sept. 15, marking another setback for an industry trying to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members,” industry group Cruise Lines International Association said in a statement announcing the decision.

CLIA’s members include industry giants Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., as well as most of the rest of the industry.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-sail order is set to expire on July 24, and speculation had mounted that some voyages would begin as soon as August.