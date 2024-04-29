(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economy posted a fourth consecutive quarter of contraction as interest-rate cuts that could spur activity in the largest Nordic nation are yet to materialize.

Seasonally adjusted gross domestic product declined by 0.1% in the three months through March compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, according to an preliminary estimate published by Statistics Sweden on Monday. The median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for 0.2% growth.

The largest Nordic economy has been hit harder by rising borrowing costs than most of its European peers, as many households have large debts with interest rates fixed on short terms. That has led to lower spending at the same time as a plunge in housing construction has pushed the economy into a contraction, with output shrinking since the second quarter of last year.

The central bank has hinted that relief is on the horizon, as it expects to cut its benchmark rate from 4% in May or June. Along with slower price increases, that has made households somewhat more optimistic, with a gauge of consumer confidence rising to its highest level since February 2022.

Other data published Monday by the statistics agency showed that retail sales declined by 0.4% in March from a month earlier.

