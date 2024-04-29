(Bloomberg) -- Veteran investment banker Christian Meissner is leaving BDT & MSD Partners about a year after joining the advisory and private equity firm run by two former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bankers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Meissner, who previously ran Credit Suisse’s investment bank, joined the firm run by Byron Trott and Gregg Lemkau last May in what was seen as a comeback after a tough period with the rescued Swiss lender. He quit recently after disagreements over the firm’s European expansion plans, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information is confidential.

Meissner, 55, was initially hired to help BDT & MSD build out its European franchise. He is still consulting with BDT & MSD on some client matters, the people said. A representative for BDT & MSD declined to comment.

Meissner is a seasoned investment banker, who has also held senior leadership roles at Bank of America Corp. and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in the past two decades. Earlier in his career, he worked at Goldman Sachs, where he made partner in the same class as Lemkau in 2002.

BDT & MSD was created when Trott and Lemkau combined the firms they led after departing Goldman Sachs. Backed by technology billionaire Michael Dell, it is co-headquartered in Chicago and New York. The firm caters to ultra wealthy families and founders of businesses and recently raised $14 billion for its latest private capital fund.

The European portfolio at BDT & MSD includes last year’s purchase of Italian machinery maker IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA and an investment in German chip factory builder Exyte in 2022. The buyout firm is exploring a sale of the firm’s majority stake in Marquette Transportation Co., a provider of marine towing services in the US, Bloomberg News reported this month.

BDT & MSD’s London team is led by Sarah Giovanna, a former Goldman Sachs banker. The firm recently hired ex-Morgan Stanley dealmaker Dominic Desbiens as a managing director in London. Last year, it appointed former McKinsey & Co. senior partner Ahmed Youssef to run its Middle East and North Africa business and hired Dina Powell McCormick to become vice chairman.

Meissner’s last executive role in investment banking was at Credit Suisse, which he joined in late 2020 to co-run a newly-created group connecting clients of the wealth management unit with investment-banking services. He was named investment bank head in 2021 after the Archegos Capital Management scandal forced out Brian Chin. He left in October 2022 as the bank announced what would ultimately be its last restructuring effort as an independent company.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.