(Bloomberg) -- Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump is slated to attend a fundraiser in swing-state Nevada in June as he looks to close the money gap with President Joe Biden ahead of their November rematch.

Businessman Don Ahern of Ahern Rentals Inc. is hosting a fundraiser for the former president in Las Vegas on June 8, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg News. Other hosts include Shane McFarland, the president and general manager of the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel; and Pauline Lee, president of the Nevada Republican Club. Ahern Rentals was purchased by United Rentals Inc. in 2022.

Tickets for the event range from $1,000 per person to a “Team 47” ticket at $844,600 per couple, the maximum donation to Trump and the Republican Party’s joint fundraising entity.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and his campaign are increasingly turning to deep-pocketed donors, ahead of what is expected to be the most expensive presidential contest in US history, with the Republican badly trailing his general-election rival in the money race.

A recent event hosted by billionaire John Paulson generated more than $50 million for Trump. This week, the former president is convening a donor retreat in Palm Beach, Florida, where he will be joined by prominent Republicans seen as potential running mates on the ticket — a bid to tap their fundraising networks. On Sunday, Trump met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a onetime primary rival, to discuss the possibility of accessing his donor pipeline.

Trump’s legal woes, including his ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan involving hush-money payments to an adult film star, have been a drain on his finances as Biden builds up a formidable war chest. At the start of April, Trump and the Republican Party had $93.1 million cash on hand, less than half of the $192 million Biden and Democrats had in the bank, according to campaign finance filings.

Nevada is a swing state in the 2024 election. Biden carried the state in 2020 by less than 3 percentage points. An April Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found Trump leading there with a 51% to 43% advantage over Biden.

