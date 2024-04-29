(Bloomberg) -- Major polluters in Australia may be spewing more than double the methane estimated in its national inventory data, according to a report from the Melbourne-based nonprofit The Superpower Institute, which suggests the government should invest in new monitoring and verification technology.

The study, which drew on atmospheric modeling and satellite observations, is the first analysis to use the institute’s new Open Methane tool. The monitoring system uses remote sensing data to better understand Australia’s releases of the potent greenhouse gas from fossil fuels. The project plans to offer an interactive map with daily alerts for unexpected and significant methane spikes later this year.

“We’re arguing for a verification system, which would require the government to invest in 12 ground stations and then use satellite technology” to cross reference whether what's being reported on the ground is accurate, said Rod Sims, chairman of the institute.

Read more: Google Wants to Help Track Methane Polluters Spotted From Space

A spokeswoman for Chris Bowen, Australia’s minister for climate change, said the country’s emissions reporting scheme and inventory is “world class” and “one of the most comprehensive in the world.” She emphasized Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government is committed to ongoing consultation and will work with experts and stakeholders to implement the most effective updates to ensure the scheme remains a reliable evidence base for effective climate action.

Empirical data from satellites and aerial surveys suggest that methane emissions from fossil fuels are widely underreported. Recently, separate studies conducted by energy think tank Ember suggest that both Indonesia and Germany underreport releases of the potent greenhouse gas from coal mining activities.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.