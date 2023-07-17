(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood said Nvidia Corp. is now an “obvious” artificial intelligence bet, and she’s buying up shares of other companies that can capture more upside from the potentially transformative technology.

The chief executive officer and founder of ARK Investment Management gained unwanted attention after closing out her flagship ARK Innovation ETF’s (ticker ARKK) Nvidia position back in January, missing the bulk of this year’s blistering rally. Now, Wood says, the chipmaker has “taken off,” leaving many other companies that will be huge beneficiaries of AI behind.

“We basically re-allocated into other AI plays that are not as obvious. Nvidia is very obvious now,” she told Bloomberg Television Monday, noting how the stock is trading at 25 times revenues.

Read more: Cathie Wood’s ARKK Dumped Nvidia Stock Before $560 Billion Surge

Although Wood holds Nvidia across several of her smaller funds, investors in ARKK have mostly been left out of this year’s 218% rally in the semiconductor stock.

Wood also said that Tesla, ARKK’s top holding, is the “biggest AI-play opportunity out there.” She told Bloomberg Radio in a later interview that her best new investment idea is in Teradyne Inc., a company that designs semiconductor test products and services.

The investment manager also doubled down on her ultra-bullish Bitcoin price target of $1.5 million per coin, and said that she’s “very positive” on Coinbase — the second largest holding in ARKK — following a judge’s ruling that Ripple Labs Inc.’s XRP token is not a security when sold to retail investors on exchanges.

Nearly every ARK ETF has pulled in positive inflows over the past month, with ARKK pulling in a net $247 million over the last week alone, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Year-to-date, however, all but one of the ETFs have notched negative outflows, despite performance picking up.

--With assistance from Romaine Bostick, Carol Massar and Matthew Miller.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.