(Bloomberg) -- Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said she didn’t “overrule” the agency’s outside advisers on saying that people whose work puts them at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 could get booster shots.

“This was a scientific close call,” Walensky said at a White House Covid briefing the day after she issued her decision allowing boosters for those people as well as those over age 65 and certain other groups. “In that situation, it was my call to make.”

CDC Director Had Nurses in Mind in Overruling Panel on Boosters

