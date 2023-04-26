CGI reports second-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

CGI Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $419.4 million, up from $372.0 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue rose nearly 14 per cent.

The business and technology consulting firm says its profit amounted to $1.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.53 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.72 billion, up from $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year.

Excluding foreign currency impacts, revenue grew by 11.4 per cent year-over-year.

CGI says its profit excluding specific items for the quarter totalled $1.82 per diluted share, up from $1.53 a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.72 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.