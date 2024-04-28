(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is traveling to meet senior Chinese officials in Beijing and discuss the roll-out of its full self-driving software in China, Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

Musk is seeking approval to transfer data collected in China abroad for the purpose of training algorithms for its autonomous driving technologies, one person said.

Tesla may make full self-driving technology available to customers in China “very soon,” Musk said on social media platform X earlier this month.

Despite its name, full self-driving is a driver assistance system that requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel.

