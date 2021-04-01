(Bloomberg) -- Chile will close its borders for the month of April in a dramatic escalation of the country’s fight against its worst coronavirus outbreak to date.

Chilean citizens and foreign residents will be forbidden from traveling into or out of the country starting April 5, Deputy Interior Minister Katherine Martorell said at a press conference on Thursday. All truck drivers will be required to present a negative PCR test carried out in the 72 hours before entering the country.

At the same press conference, Health Ministry officials reported a daily record of 7,830 infections, an all-time high for occupied hospital beds and a nationwide positivity of 11%. Chile also extended a nightly curfew and restricted retail activity to essential goods such as food and medicine.

The measures highlight the struggles Chile faces even as it carries out one of the world’s fastest Covid vaccination drives. President Sebastian Pinera’s administration has placed 85% of the population under strict quarantine, and is seeking to delay April’s elections for the Constitutional Assembly. Still, the central bank expects restrictions to have a milder impact than last year.

Read more: Chile Seeks Delay of April Elections on Worst Virus Surge

Over 35% of citizens have already received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. The country also signed an agreement with CanSino Biologics Inc. for 1.8 million Covid vaccine doses that will start to arrive in May, the government’s Vice Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yanez said in an interview this week.

