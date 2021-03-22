(Bloomberg) -- China is looking to boost ties with North Korea and Russia following a contentious meeting with U.S. officials in Alaska last week.

“We are willing to work hand in hand with North Korean comrades to maintain, consolidate and develop China-North Korean relations,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency, citing verbal messages delivered on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The message comes after senior U.S. diplomats visited Japan and South Korea before the meeting with their Chinese peers, as Washington seeks to shore up its alliances in Asia. U.S. President Joe Biden has said he wants to work with “like-minded countries” to forge a common approach to China.

Beijing may also be taking stock of its own allies, with a high-level visit from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week.

In an interview with media outlets including China Global Television Network, he called for cooperation between Russia and China in response to hegemony pursued by some Western countries led by the U.S. Lavrov also promoted settlement of deals in currencies that can replace the U.S. dollar and help reduce risks posed by sanctions.

Meanwhile, Xi reiterated that China is willing to work with North Korea and other related parties to preserve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to Xinhua. The remarks were delivered by Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, and Lee Longnan, North Korea’s new ambassador to China, during a meeting on Monday.

Relaying a message from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Lee said it is his country’s unswerving position to strengthen and develop the relationship between North Korea and China into the envy of the world while promoting the cause of socialism with friendship and unity, according to Xinhua.

In Seoul last week before meeting with Chinese officials, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Biden’s approach toward North Korea was still under review and stressed China’s “clear self-interest” in getting its neighbor and Cold War ally back to the table.

