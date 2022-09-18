(Bloomberg) -- China increased its support for the yuan by setting a reference rate with a record bias toward the strong side after it warned companies against shorting the currency last week.

The People’s Bank of China fixed the yuan at 6.9396 per dollar, 647 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. That bias exceeded the record of 598 pips made last Wednesday. The country’s state media said last week companies should not bet on the direction and extent of currency moves, and the yuan will remain basically stable following recent depreciation.

The yuan recovered some of its losses late Friday in both onshore and offshore trade, after earlier sliding beyond 7 to the weakest since July 2020. This month, the PBOC has also sought to support the currency by reducing foreign-currency reserve requirements for financial institutions.

The yuan has come under pressure as traders have boosted bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, which will result in further policy divergence between the US and China. The Asian economy is also suffering from Covid lockdowns and a housing-market crisis. The PBOC drained liquidity from the banking system for a second month in August, while leaving rates unchanged on Thursday to ease pressure on the yuan.

