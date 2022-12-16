(Bloomberg) -- China pledged stronger monetary and fiscal stimulus for the economy and support for private businesses, as Beijing shifts toward boosting growth after dropping its Covid Zero policy.

Top leaders including President Xi Jinping agreed to pursue “more forceful” fiscal policy as well as a “forceful” monetary policy stance to ensure “ample” liquidity in the banking sector after concluding a meeting setting economic policy priorities for the coming year, according to state broadcaster CCTV Friday. They also pledged to aid private businesses.

The meeting took a stronger pro-growth stance than in recent years, stating that the “amount” of economic growth is important, and that boosting domestic consumption and investment is the top priority for 2023. The officials also vowed financial support for the property sector, which is in its longest-ever slump, but said they want to avoid financial speculation on housing.

The ruling Communist Party’s annual Central Economic Work Conference comes after the abrupt ending of its Covid Zero policy, which has led to a wave of infections, reducing economic activity. Economists have lowered their growth forecasts for this year to about 3%. Beijing is considering setting an economic growth target of around 5% for next year, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News.

These are they key points from the meeting.

Growth

Expanding domestic demand topped a list of priorities decided at the meeting. Last year, the top priority was a call to increase the “stability and effectiveness” of economic policy, and the previous year an aim to strengthen scientific research and technological innovation.

Consumer spending and employment growth should both be put in a “more prominent position,” the meeting said.

“The most important takeaway from the conference is that boosting consumption is the top priority for the government in 2023,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

The government will support the consumption of new energy cars and elderly care services, CCTV said. Officials said they would ensure that normal life can persist through the current spike in Covid cases, and better coordinate Covid control measures with economic development.

Housing

Officials said they will support consumer demand for “better housing,” ensure the real estate sector’s “stable growth” and meet the “reasonable” financing needs of property companies. The meeting said officials should defuse financial risks of the biggest property developers and improve their ratio of assets to liabilities.

However, they reiterated the property sector’s business model needs to change, without giving specifics, and repeated the official slogan that “housing is for living, not for speculation,” a phrase used in previous years to signal efforts to make the economy less reliant on property as a source of growth.

Private sector

Officials at the meeting said they would support platform companies to develop and create jobs, a sign that Beijing wants to see China’s internet sector support an economic recovery following a crackdown on it in 2021.

They also said that foreign investment into China would be encouraged.

The meeting mentioned support for the private sector more prominently than in previous years, an attempt to allay fears that Beijing increasingly prefers state planning over private entrepreneurship.

“We will encourage and support the growth of private economy and private enterprises both with policy and in terms of social consensus. Officials at all levels should concretely help private companies deal with difficulties,” the meeting said.

