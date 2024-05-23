(Bloomberg) -- China rejected UK accusations it is working to provide Russia with combat equipment in Ukraine, something that could represent an escalation in Beijing’s military support for Moscow.

“We condemn the irresponsible smearing of China by British politicians,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

“It must be pointed out that it is the British side, not the Chinese side, who are involved in fueling the Ukraine issue,” he added.

On Wednesday, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in a speech in London that trade growth between the two neighbors had expanded into items with more obvious military applications.

“Today, I can reveal that we have evidence that Russia and China are collaborating on combat equipment for use in Ukraine,” Shapps said, adding, “They’re covering each other’s back.”

The US has warned China over its trade with Russia, threatening to sanction banks that prop up the Kremlin’s war machine. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said after Shapps remarks that the US hasn’t seen evidence China is giving Russia lethal aid.

“We have not seen that to date,” he said. “I look forward to speaking with the UK to make sure that we have a common operating picture.”

