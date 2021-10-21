China Widens Property-Tax Trials With Levy on Residential Owners
China’s State Council will expand property-tax reform trials to more areas and start taxing residential property owners, Xinhua reported.
China’s economy continues to cool as the nation’s housing slump intensifies, while supply-chain bottlenecks are keeping a tight grip on the recoveries in the U.S. and Europe.
A combination of raw material inflation and weak consumer spending has made the third quarter a brutal period for China’s biggest companies, with property, agriculture and power generation sectors set to show the worst plunges in profit.
(Bloomberg) -- China property shares continued to rally, as the banking regulator’s call for support on first-home purchases cements confidence policy is easing for the sector. Local media report that China Evergrande Group has paid a bond interest also helped boost sentiment.
Developers again led gains in Hong Kong and the mainland, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange Property Index surging as much as 4.6%, the most since the start of September. Seazen Holdings Co. jumped the limit in Shanghai, while China Resources Land Ltd. advanced 7.5% to be one of the top contributors to the Hang Seng Index.
The call by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to meet first-home buyers’ mortgage demand is “a timely positive gift” for developers, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Griffin Chan wrote in a note. “We view the latest CBIRC comments signal stronger than expected supports,” they added, seeing the sector’s rally to extend into November with another 10%-15% room of upside.
