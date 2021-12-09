(Bloomberg) -- China is committing genocide against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, an independent U.K. tribunal said, adding to the criticism Beijing faces over its activities in the western region.

“The Tribunal is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the PRC, by the imposition of measures to prevent births intended to destroy a significant part of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang as such, has committed genocide,” Geoffrey Nice, chair of the London-based panel of lawyers, academics and former diplomats, said on Thursday, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

The tribunal has no government backing, meaning its conclusions are non-binding, but its decision is certain to elicit an angry response from China. The country’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed the panel as a “machine churning out lies” and Beijing sanctioned it in March.

Xu Guixiang, spokesman for the Xinjiang regional government, accused the tribunal of being controlled by terrorist groups, China Daily reported earlier this week. “It has clearly become a tool for Western anti-China forces to achieve their political goals,” Xu said.

The U.S. House approved a volley of measures this week targeting China over allegations of human rights abuses, including the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, a resolution stating the International Olympic Committee “failed to adhere to its own human rights commitments” to tennis star Peng Shuai and a resolution calling for a United Nations investigation into genocide in Xinjiang.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics now some 57 days away, the U.S., U.K. Australia and Canada have announced diplomatic boycotts of games also over human rights concerns. That followed the Women’s Tennis Association’s decision to suspend activities in China over the treatment of Peng, who last month alleged an affair with a top Communist Party official.

Since launching in September 2020, the tribunal has heard from academics, former politicians and victims of alleged abuses. Its chair, Nice, was a prosecutor in the Slobodan Milošević trial for war crimes at The Hague.

“China is one of the oldest continuous civilizations existing today and yet it faces determinations supported by evidence that would show it to be -- in part and that part its government not its people -- to be wholly wicked,” Nice said.

Charles Parton, a former U.K. diplomat in China who participated in the tribunal, described its approach to Xinjiang-related issues as “probably the most thorough look at all the evidence.”

German scholar Adrian Zenz, who also provided testimony, called what’s happening in Xinjiang an “atrocity.” “The tribunal constitutes a people’s effort to step in where governments and multilateral institutions have failed,” he said.

