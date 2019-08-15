(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Thursday started:

China called planned U.S. tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods a violation of accords reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, signaling its intention to impose retaliatory measures

The latest signs on global growth are not encouraging, and a look at the calendar flags the risk of worse to come, writes Tom Orlik. Meantime, in China, key gauges show growth is still far from bottoming out, writes Chang Shu

Germany Inc.’s outlook for the rest of the year is filled with gloom, suggesting a recession could be in the cards Meanwhile, Berenberg, Germany’s oldest bank, has given up hope that U.S.-China trade tensions will subside any time soon -- with severe consequences for export-reliant nations

The world’s largest asset manager says European authorities should consider funneling money straight to households and businesses if the current economic slowdown worsens

Sky-high youth unemployment in nations such as Italy, Spain and Greece has been cited by populists as evidence that established parties are failing younger generations. A closer look at the data suggests the situation isn’t quite as horrific

The pressure on Britain’s store owners was highlighted starkly in new figures showing almost one fifth of all shopping last month was done online

Hong Kong’s massive protests raise ominous questions about 2047, and are slamming the island’s economy

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Lucy Meakin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.