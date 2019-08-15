Aug 15, 2019
China Hits Back, Gloomy Outlook, German Pessimism: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- China called planned U.S. tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods a violation of accords reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, signaling its intention to impose retaliatory measures
- The latest signs on global growth are not encouraging, and a look at the calendar flags the risk of worse to come, writes Tom Orlik. Meantime, in China, key gauges show growth is still far from bottoming out, writes Chang Shu
- Germany Inc.’s outlook for the rest of the year is filled with gloom, suggesting a recession could be in the cards
- Meanwhile, Berenberg, Germany’s oldest bank, has given up hope that U.S.-China trade tensions will subside any time soon -- with severe consequences for export-reliant nations
- The world’s largest asset manager says European authorities should consider funneling money straight to households and businesses if the current economic slowdown worsens
- Sky-high youth unemployment in nations such as Italy, Spain and Greece has been cited by populists as evidence that established parties are failing younger generations. A closer look at the data suggests the situation isn’t quite as horrific
- The pressure on Britain’s store owners was highlighted starkly in new figures showing almost one fifth of all shopping last month was done online
- Hong Kong’s massive protests raise ominous questions about 2047, and are slamming the island’s economy
