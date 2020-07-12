(Bloomberg) --

An outspoken critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party was allowed to go home after being detained by Beijing police about a week ago, the New York Times reported.

Xu Zhangrun, a law professor at Tsinghua University, was released on Sunday, the newspaper cited two people familiar with him as saying. He was taken away by police from his house on July 6 -- a move that a friend believed was linked to a book he published in New York last month that contained a collection of political essays criticizing the Communist Party’s rule under Xi.

Beijing police didn’t confirm Xu’s Sunday morning release to the New York Times, and had not confirmed his detention either.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.