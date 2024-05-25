(Bloomberg) -- China said a deputy head of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration is under investigation by the anti-graft agency for “serious violations” of the law, the latest senior government official to be probed for alleged wrongdoing.

Xu Ying is “currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation,” China’s Central Television reported, without providing details.

In a separate investigation in the northern province of Shanxi, the local government said in a statement on its website Saturday that Wu Huatai, a former chairman of Shanxi Coking Energy Group Co., is under investigation for “severe violation of law.”

