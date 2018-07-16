(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Confirmation that China’s economy is slowing amid an escalating trade war provides a worrying omen for global growth

Two of the biggest risks to Jerome Powell’s monetary policy -- trade tensions and loose fiscal policy -- are also the stickiest political traps he’ll try to avoid when he appears before lawmakers this week

Bank of England policy makers are getting a crucial glimpse of the health of the U.K. economy this week before their crunch August meeting. A Bloomberg survey Monday showed 71 percent of economists expect a rate hike on Aug. 2, up from 55 percent last month

The big week of reports kicked off Monday, with Rightmove saying that U.K. house prices fell for the first time in seven months as sellers adapted to the reality of the weaker market Meanwhile, ONS data Monday showed fewer citizens of the European Union moved to the U.K. looking for work last year, while more Britons left

Citigroup is counting on Trump to seal some trade deals ahead of the November midterm elections, giving a boost to commodities prices through year-end

French World Cup victory may be good for morale, but don’t expect a big boost to the economy

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.