(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy is facing a challenging recovery after years of stringent Covid restrictions as latest data showed signs the worst of the slump may be over.

The economy grew at the second slowest pace since the 1970s last year, official figures showed Tuesday, though fourth quarter and December data were better than economists had expected.

Gross domestic product rose 3% last year, far lower than the 8.4% recorded in 2021, but higher than the median estimate of 2.7% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. For the final quarter of 2022, the economy expanded 2.9% from a year earlier, topping economists’ forecasts for 1.6% growth.

The government had initially set a growth target of “around 5.5%” in 2022, although Covid lockdowns and the sudden abandoning of restrictions in December put that GDP goal well out of reach. Activity was weak in December, though not as bad as economists had feared.

Industrial output rose 1.3% from a year ago, higher than a forecast of 0.1%

Retail sales contracted 1.8% versus a predicted 9% decline

Fixed-asset investment gained 5.1% last year, largely in line with forecasts

The urban jobless rate fell to 5.5% last month from 5.7% in November

“The outlook for GDP growth in 2023 has improved compared to our prior outlook,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Groep NV. She now sees China’s economy growing 5% in 2023. “That is not to ignore the fact that China still faces considerable headwinds, including external demand, with recessions likely in the US and Europe this year.”

The CSI 300 gauge of onshore stocks edged 0.2% lower headed into the midday break, after initially erasing declines following the data release. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped as much as 1.1%. Both the onshore and offshore yuan extended drops to 0.4%.

The recovery won’t be straight-forward though. Consumer confidence remains near record low levels, Covid infections continue to surge and the property market remains in the doldrums.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

China’s fourth-quarter GDP should be viewed with both concern and a degree of relief. The overshoot relative to expectations will assuage worries about a crash. The data were still very weak — there’s no hiding the fact that the economy took a very heavy blow from the messy exit from Covid Zero and outbreaks that swept across the country in December. Even so, high-frequency indicators suggest that the economy may have have bottomed. We see a solid rebound taking hold in 2Q23.

— Chang Shu and Eric Zhu

For the full report, click here

Long-term challenges also remain, with the population shrinking in 2022 for the first time in six decades. That will have repercussions for the labor market, demand for housing and the country’s pension system in coming years.

“China cannot rely on the demographic dividend as a structural driver for economic growth,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “Going forward, demographics will be a headwind. Economic growth will have to depend more on productivity growth.”

Economists are betting on a stronger recovery this year as consumer spending picks up and the housing slump eases. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists is for growth to accelerate to 4.8% this year, although some major banks like Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup Inc. expect growth to be closer to 5.5% or higher.

Beyond the domestic challenges, China also faces risks from a global economy that could be heading for recession. Demand for Chinese-made goods has plummeted in recent months, removing a key pillar of growth.

The NBS said Tuesday the recovery’s foundation is “not solid yet,” highlighting an international environment that remains “complex and severe.”

Policymakers have signaled they’re prioritizing economic growth in 2023, with a key focus on boosting consumption and investment in the country. More fiscal and monetary stimulus could be on the cards, while the government also recently took steps to ease its regulatory overhaul of the technology industry and reverse some of the restrictions on the real estate market.

China’s provinces are almost all targeting economic growth of 5% or more in 2023. Officials are debating a national economic growth target of around 5%, Bloomberg News reported last month.

China stuck to its Covid Zero policy for most of 2022, scarring output across the nation — from financial center Shanghai and technology hub Shenzhen to iPhone city Zhengzhou and car manufacturing base Jilin. The policy’s rapid dismantling in December caused more economic strain as infections surged, but activity has rebounded in recent weeks where cases have peaked, such as in the capital of Beijing.

The better-than-expected retail sales last month was partly due to strong growth in car purchases as well as an almost 40% jump in medicines. Restaurant sales plunged further though, contracting 14.1% in December from a year ago, after declining 8.4% in November.

Some analysts have expressed skepticism about the data, which contained a few notable discrepancies. Most major industrial sectors fell in December, but the overall figure for industrial production was up in the month. Car output fell 16.7%, yet sales increased 4.6%. For the entirety of 2022, cement output was down just 10.8%, although housing sales plunged 28.3%.

“The market won’t care about fourth quarter figures too much,” Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Plc. “Even if they were very weak, they’d look past the weakness and be more concerned about the outlook.”

--With assistance from James Mayger, Malcolm Scott, Fran Wang, Ishika Mookerjee, Chester Yung and Jing Li.

(Updates with comments from economists.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.