The epic rebound in Chinese stocks is starting to fade, signaling that investors need more than just reopening headlines to fuel the next leg of the market's rally.

After surging more than 8% on Nov. 11, any daily gains in a gauge of China-listed stocks in Hong Kong have been lower than the previous ones, even with incremental news on reopening. Volatility remains among the highest globally and strategists are showing guarded optimism after the swift gains.

China’s move to relax its Zero-Covid policy since November boosted key stock gauges by more than 30% from their latest troughs. As the initial euphoria fades, traders are now awaiting outcomes from policy meetings and scouring economic and mobility data to assess the country’s growth potential as the economy reopens.

“People are generally skeptical about what this will mean in terms of improving economic activity considering the lifting of restrictions will probably see cases rise,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at TastyTrade.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index is down almost 2% so far this week as investors booked profits following the gauge’s jump of about 14% over the previous two weeks. The market could get further clarity on growth drivers after a key economic policy meeting this week.

Morgan Stanley strategists including Min Dai and Gek Teng Khoo on Tuesday suggested investors pare back on reopening trades given the sharp increase in infections.

Still, many asset managers remain bullish on Chinese stocks as the potential toll on economic growth is seen as only temporary. At this point, any pullback in the market is still being considered a buying opportunity by many given the light positioning of funds in China.

BNP Paribas SA said over the weekend that it sees gains of more than 10% in Hong Kong shares. HSBC Holdings Plc said mainland gauges will gain in line with an earnings growth estimate of about 19%.

Still, such projections from sell-side strategists for 2023 are conservative for a market that needs to almost double from current levels to get to its early 2021 peak.

“We have not even started seeing any improvement in economic data or earnings upgrades, so it seems a bit early to call it quits on this market,” said Nomura Holdings Inc.’s Asia Pacific equity strategist Chetan Seth.

The bank said the MSCI China Index could hit the 71.5 level before investors reassess further advances. That’s about a 10% increase from current levels.

“Incremental newsflow might not be enough to cause another spike upwards. As we have seen in other reopenings, cases surge at the start and hospitalizations rise as well,” said Christina Woon, investment director for Asian equities at abrdn plc.

“We have to watch how the government manages this. Any backtracking now will be bad for sentiment and the market is very wary of that.”

