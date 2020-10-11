(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Shenzhen this week to oversee celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the special economic zone, the South China Morning Post reported.

Xi is expected to meet Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Macau counterpart Ho Iat-seng during the event, the Post said, citing an unnamed person who is close to Beijing. The ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Thursday and Xi might arrive in the city as early as Tuesday, according to the report.

Separately, the official Xinhua News Agency published a reform plan which calls for Shenzhen to be built into a “socialist pilot zone with Chinese characteristics” in the next five years. China will push forward cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong to a “higher level” to strengthen the key role in the Greater Bay Area, said Xinhua without offering more details.

Xinhua also said Shenzhen will host a trial on the digital yuan and push forward with international cooperation.

Chinese officials are expected to sign off on the country’s new five-year plan later this month.

(Adds Xinhua report in third and fourth paragraphs.)

