(Bloomberg) -- China’s worsening economic outlook may supercharge demand for the world’s safest assets, of which the dollar is likely to be the top beneficiary.

That’s according to strategists who reckon investors could double down on long greenback bets against the yuan and other emerging currencies as jitters around a Chinese downturn spur funds to dial back on risk.

Dollar bulls gained Monday after China’s central bank unexpectedly eased policy, triggering a rush back to the world’s reserve currency after a recent period of weakness and leaving virtually every developing peer falling in its wake.

“The dollar is the place to be as the fallout continues,” said Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp. “There’s good reason to believe we’ll see more flows into the dollar and US assets as China’s woes deepen.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose for a second-straight session on Monday as investors sold everything from the Chinese yuan to the Australian dollar for the haven greenback. While the gauge is down more than 3% from an all-time high in July, the US currency has still strengthened against every Group-of-10 peer this year.

China’s offshore yuan fell as much as 0.6% after a slew of disappointing economic data. Its decline dragged all Asian peers lower, with the Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah among the biggest losers.

“If Chinese slowdown risks materialize, we expect it to lead to a softening of Asian currencies such as the won and rupiah,” said Chang Wei Liang, strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. “We are watchful of spillovers, with Asian economies that are dependent on Chinese demand at risk of facing slower export growth.”

To be sure, not everyone is betting on a stronger dollar. Hedge funds turned bearish on the US currency for the first time in a year in a wager its best days may be over.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. suggested expectations that the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening cycle may end soon was a reason for investors to be pessimistic.

Others warned that calls for a peak in dollar strength may come back to bite.

“The single bright spot in China’s economy is exports, but this will come under pressure as global growth slows,” said Alvin Tan, strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore. “You cannot write off dollar strength in the midst of a global growth slowdown.”

