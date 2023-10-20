(Bloomberg) -- Chines stocks have dipped below a major psychological level, as positive signs on the economy and government support efforts fail to win over investors.

The Shanghai Composite Index — a benchmark by closely watched by traders who rely on technical analysis — dipped below 3,000 in early trading Friday before bouncing back above. The gauge is poised for its worst week of the year, with a loss of about 3%.

Investors may take heart in the fact that the index has closed below 3,000 only 14 times since mid-2020. Four days below the mark in April 2022 and ten sessions last autumn were followed by sharp rallies.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.