(Bloomberg) -- China plans to incorporate three of its biggest state-owned managers of bad debts into China Investment Corp., the country’s $1.24 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday, citing unidentified people.

The move to merge China Cinda Asset Management Co., China Orient Asset Management Co. and China Great Wall Asset Management Co. into CIC is being taken as part of China’s plan to reform institutions, Xinhua said in a short report without providing additional details.

Though CIC was created to oversee investment of a portion of China’s foreign currency reserves, its unit Central Huijin Investment Ltd. has also been the primary vehicle for holding the state’s stake in many of the country’s largest financial institutions.

