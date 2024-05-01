(Bloomberg) -- International school operator Nord Anglia is drawing interest from private equity players and sovereign wealth funds as its owners look to monetize their stakes, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Buyout firms KKR & Co., Permira and Hellman & Friedman are among potential suitors seeking controlling stakes in Nord Anglia, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Gulf wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte are exploring taking a minority stake in the business, they said.

The company’s major shareholders — EQT AB and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board — hired banks to explore a sale or listing of the business, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year.

EQT is keen to retain a stake in Nord Anglia, while CPPIB is looking to exit its investment, the people said. Representatives for EQT and CPPIB declined to comment.

Nord Anglia could be valued at as much as $15 billion in any deal, they said.

The wealth funds may also team up with some of the interested private equity firms to form a consortium, the people said. Representatives for KKR, Permira, Hellman & Friedman, AIDA and GIC declined to comment.

Nord Anglia, founded in 1972, operates more than 80 international schools including boarding schools across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, according to its website. It offers education from kindergarten to age 18.

Baring Private Equity Asia, which later became part of EQT, first invested in Nord Anglia in 2008. Nine years later, it teamed up with CPPIB to take the firm private in a $4.3 billion deal.

Education has been a busy sector for private equity deals in recent years. Blackstone Inc. is nearing a deal to buy some of Dulwich College International’s Asian assets for about $600 million, Bloomberg reported this week, while KKR & Co is said to be exploring options for EuroKids International, including selling its controlling stake in the Indian pre-school and early-learning chain.

