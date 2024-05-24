(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese power producers gained after President Xi Jinping called for deeper reforms in the energy sector and other industries ahead of a key party meeting in July.

Leshan Electric Power Co. shares rose by the daily limit of 10% in Shanghai, while Shanghai Electric Power Co. jumped as much as 8.2%. Huadian Power International Corp. advanced 6.3% in Hong Kong.

Xi’s remarks at a symposium this week came as investors look for clues on any major policy shifts that may be unveiled at the third plenum, a closed-door conclave in July that will be watched for long-term reform signs. Symposium attendees talked about deepening energy sector reform, upgrading traditional industries via technology, improving foreign company business environment and other issues, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency.

“The core of the so-called power system reform is to solve the contradiction between electricity prices and fees,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based investment bank Chanson & Co. “The recent utility price hike including electricity will benefit power companies and ease the rising cost pressure.”

While there were no further details, the report said Xi named property, employment and childcare as other areas in need of reform breakthroughs.

Representatives from business and academia — including State Power Investment Corp. Chairman Liu Mingsheng and Anta Sports Products Ltd. Chairman Ding Shizhong — attended the symposium chaired by Xi in Shandong province on Thursday, Xinhua said.

