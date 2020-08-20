Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    Cineplex's entire network of theatres and complexes to be open by Friday

    The Canadian Press

    A customer buys concessions inside a Cineplex Cinemas movie theater in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Britain's Cineworld Group Plc is on track to become North America's biggest operator of movie theaters with its plan to buy Canada's Cineplex Inc. for C$2.15 billion ($1.64 billion). Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

    TORONTO - Cineplex Inc. says all its theatres and entertainment venues will be open later this week.

    The Toronto-based movie exhibitor says 164 theatres, 1,687 screens and 10 entertainment complexes will be in operation again by Friday.

    Cineplex has gradually been reopening its locations over the last few weeks following closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The company believes the return of all of its theatres makes it the first of the world's major film exhibitors to reopen its entire network of locations.

    Those returning to Cineplex theatres are slowly being offered new releases to view, including “Spongebob: Sponge on the Run” and “Unhinged,” which debuted last week.

    The films were released in Canada ahead of the U.S - a rare occurrence that will be repeated next week when Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” hits Cineplex screens.

     